NewsLocalArrest warrants for another six persons for incidents at Dias; Two people...

Arrest warrants for another six persons for incidents at Dias; Two people still wanted

Two people are still being sought on the basis of arrest warrants regarding the incidents that took place on Sunday at the DIAS Group of Companies and outside the Presidential Palace. Soon, it is expected that warrants will also be issued for four persons who have been identified by the photos that the Police released to the press.

As known, the Police have so far arrested 12 people, seven of who have been led to the Nicosia District Court for warrants to imprison them. Four of them are the instigators of the incidents and one is the person who broke the lock of the entrance to DIAS.

Read More: So far 12 people arrested for incidents at DIAS

By gavriella
Previous article67-year-old accused for the deadly fire, free with restrictive measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros