Arrest made two years after 100kg drug haul in Ypsonas

 

A 32 year old man with a international warrant against him for a case of illegal possession of narcotics with intent to supply, was arrested in a European country yesterday.

According to Philenews reports, he was being sought in connection with the discovery of 100 kilograms of narcotics, found in a container at the Ypsonas area in March 2019.

He was brought back to Cyprus in the early hours, guarded by officers, re-arrested in connection with the on-going case and remanded in custody.

The Limassol anti-drug squad is investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
