NewsLocalAround 5k passengers undergo PCR tests at the island's two airports daily

Around 5k passengers undergo PCR tests at the island’s two airports daily

Pcrairport
Pcrairport

Around five thousand passengers undergo daily PCR tests at Cyprus’ two international airports said Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager Aviation Development, Marketing and Communication at Hermes Airports.

Commenting on the new measures that came into force since Monday, Kouroupi told CNA that due to the new Omicron mutation, all visitors at Larnaka and Pafos international airports have to undergo PCR tests.

At Larnaka, she said, there are seven points where the tests can be performed and another three in Pafos.

By gavriella
Previous articleContinuous flow of admissions with intense symptoms at Famagusta General hospital

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros