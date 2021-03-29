Around 200 patients in COVID-19 units daily

Charalambos Charilaou, spokesman of the State Health Services Organization, said that recently the COVID-19 cases being treated in the COVID-19 units have stabilized. He added that even though a large number of patients is being treated in the hospitals since 1 March, in recent days there has been a stabilization of this number, with cases range between 190 and 200 per day.

He noted that even though around 30 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, the number there has also been stabilized.

He explained that since the patients’ average is now around 60, they recover quickly and there is now balance between admissions and discharges, something that is very encouraging.