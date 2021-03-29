News Local Around 200 patients in COVID-19 units daily

Around 200 patients in COVID-19 units daily

Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions begin to ease, in London, Britain March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Charalambos Charilaou, spokesman of the State Health Services Organization, said that recently the COVID-19 cases being treated in the COVID-19 units have stabilized. He added that even though a large number of patients is being treated in the hospitals since 1 March, in recent days there has been a stabilization of this number, with cases range between 190 and 200 per day.

He noted that even though around 30 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, the number there has also been stabilized.

He explained that since the patients’ average is now around 60, they recover quickly and there is now balance between admissions and discharges, something that is very encouraging.

