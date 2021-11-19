Around 1,700 infringements daily recorded by newly-installed speed cameras

NewsLocalAround 1,700 infringements daily recorded by newly-installed speed cameras

Around 1,700 infringements daily are recorded by the newly-installed speed cameras – four fixed at a busy Nicosia junction and another four mobile ones all across the capital.

And this means that drivers fail to comply either because they are not familiar with the system or because they know they will only get a warning – for the time being.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that more than 50% of infringements are for exceeding the speed limit. And the rest for violation of the red traffic light and/or the white crossing line.

After 14 years, speed cameras in Cyprus are officially back as the re-introduced traffic monitoring network went live on October 25, but operators are not yet issuing fines or points giving time to drivers to familiarise themselves.

From the New Year 2022, motorists violating the highway code will be sent tickets to their homes.

Until January, offending drivers will be sent warnings through the post but not fines or penalty points.

From January, fines will be sent to the owner of the offending vehicle, who will then have 15 days to declare who was behind the wheel at the time.

By Annie Charalambous
