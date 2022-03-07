Around 1.067 mln Ukrainians fled to Poland since Russian invasion

A total of around 1.067 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, including 142,300 yesterday, the Polish Border Guard said today.

“Traffic on the Polish-Ukrainian border is growing, today at 07.00 42,000 people arrived in Poland from Ukraine,” Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

The UN and other international organisations estimate that the exodus of Ukrainian civilians might exceed eight million if the war continues, in addition to internally displaced people.

(REUTERS)