NewsWorldAround 1.067 mln Ukrainians fled to Poland since Russian invasion

Around 1.067 mln Ukrainians fled to Poland since Russian invasion

Ukrainian Refugees
Ukrainian Refugees

 A total of around 1.067 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, including 142,300 yesterday, the Polish Border Guard said today.

“Traffic on the Polish-Ukrainian border is growing, today at 07.00 42,000 people arrived in Poland from Ukraine,” Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

The UN and other international organisations estimate that the exodus of Ukrainian civilians might exceed eight million if the war continues, in addition to internally displaced people.

(REUTERS)

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleConcern over rise in illegal bird trapping, as 605 thousand were killed last year
Next articleUkraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros