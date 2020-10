The Armenian community in Cyprus held an all-day protest today, condemning the Azeri attack on Nagorno Karabakh.

The march went through various areas of Nicosia, including central avenues, also passing outside the US, Russia, France and Israel embassies. The march and a car procession ended at the new GSP football stadium parking place on the entrance to the capital.

The Armenian community in Cyprus declared its determination to continue protests until Azerbaijan ends such attacks.