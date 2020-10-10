News World Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire

A man looks out from his damaged home after a ceasefire begins during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of swiftly and seriously violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be.

The ceasefire, clinched after marathon talks in Moscow advocated by President Vladimir Putin, was meant to halt fighting to allow ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azeri forces to swap prisoners and war dead.

The Moscow talks were the first diplomatic contact between the two since fighting over the mountainous enclave erupted on Sept. 27, killing hundreds of people.

The enclave is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Within minutes of the truce taking effect from midday, both sides accused each other of breaking it.

The Armenian defence ministry accused Azerbaijan of shelling a settlement inside Armenia, while ethnic Armenian forces in Karabakh alleged that Azeri forces had launched a new offensive five minutes after the truce took hold.

Azerbaijan said enemy forces in Karabakh were shelling Azeri territory. Both sides have consistently denied each others’ assertions in what has also become a war of words accompanying the fighting.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev told Russia’s RBC news outlet that the warring parties were now engaged in trying to find a political settlement, but suggested there would be further fighting ahead.

“We’ll go to the very end and get what rightfully belongs to us,” he said.

Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said the truce would last only for as long as it took for the Red Cross to arrange the exchange of the dead.

Speaking at a briefing in Baku, he said Azerbaijan hoped and expected to take control of more territory in time.

Armenia’s foreign ministry said it was using all diplomatic channels to try to support the truce, while Nagorno-Karabakh’s foreign ministry accused Azerbaijan of using ceasefire talks as cover to ready military action.

‘RUSSIA CANNOT AFFORD TO STEP BACK’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who had mediated over 10 hours of talks, said in a statement early on Saturday that the ceasefire had been agreed on humanitarian grounds.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it stood ready to facilitate the handover of bodies of those killed in action and the simultaneous release of detainees.

Lavrov said Armenia and Azerbaijan had also agreed to enter into what he called substantive peace talks.

Those talks would be held under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) Minsk Group, he said.

Azerbaijan has said it wants a change in the talks’ format, has spoken of wanting to get Turkey involved too, and on Saturday accused France of not being a neutral mediator.

Putin spoke to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani by phone on Saturday about the deal, the Kremlin said. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter the deal was a step towards peace.

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center and a former colonel in the Russian army, said on Twitter that any peace talks were likely to fail and that Azerbaijan would continue to press for Armenian forces to leave the enclave, something Armenia would not accept.

Russia could not afford to step back, he said.

“For Russia, the most important issues in the South Caucasus are the security of Russian borders from jihadis coming from the Middle East and elsewhere, and Turkey’s rising role in the region,” wrote Trenin.

“This means that Moscow can’t walk away from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and allow a war to rage”.

Renewed fighting in the decades-old conflict has raised fears of a wider war drawing in Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defence pact with Armenia.

The clashes have also increased concern about the security of pipelines that carry Azeri oil and gas to Europe.

The fighting is the worst since a 1991-94 war that killed about 30,000 people and ended with a ceasefire that has been violated repeatedly.

Turkey welcomed the ceasefire deal but said much more was needed.

“The humanitarian ceasefire is a significant first step but will not stand for a lasting solution,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement. “Turkey will continue to stand by Azerbaijan in the field and at the table”.

The Azeri and Turkish foreign ministers also spoke by phone on Saturday.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMother with two children in inflatable boat almost drown
Next articleThirty five new covid-19 cases on Saturday, out of 3,414 tests

Top Stories

Local

Thirty five new covid-19 cases on Saturday, out of 3,414 tests

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Saturday announced 35 new COVID-19 cases, out of a total of 3,414 laboratory tests carried out. This takes the island's...
Read more
World

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire

Annie Charalambous -
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of swiftly and seriously violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how...
Read more
Local

Mother with two children in inflatable boat almost drown

Annie Charalambous -
A mother with two children, aged 5 and 7, almost drowned in deep waters around noon on Saturday after strong winds dragged the inflatable...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Archbishop undergoes spinal surgery in Athens

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos on Saturday underwent a spinal surgery at ‘White Cross’ private clinic in Athens, an announcement in Nicosia said. The operation was carried...
Read more
World

Police crack down on marathon anti-Kremlin protest in Russia’s Far East

Annie Charalambous -
Police in Russia's Far East broke up a long-running anti-Kremlin protest with force on Saturday, detaining 25 people according to local authorities, in response...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Police crack down on marathon anti-Kremlin protest in Russia’s Far East

Annie Charalambous -
Police in Russia's Far East broke up a long-running anti-Kremlin protest with force on Saturday, detaining 25 people according to local authorities, in response...
Read more
World

I should have trusted my instincts earlier, says beaten Tsitsipas

Annie Charalambous -
Stefanos Tsitsipas said he regretted not playing his usual instinctive game earlier in his 6-3 6-2 5-7 4-6 6-1 semi-final defeat against world number one Novak...
Read more
World

Trump to resume campaigning; second debate cancelled

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. President Donald Trump will resume in-person campaigning on Saturday after being side-lined by a case of COVID-19, but a debate next week against...
Read more
World

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to cease fire

Annie Charalambous -
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to a ceasefire, starting from 12:00 on Saturday, to exchange prisoners and bodies of those...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros