Argentina relaxes Covid-19 measures despite continued high infection rates

Argentina began reopening its economic activity on Monday relaxing corona virus containment measures despite continued high infection rates.

The reopening of the Greater Buenos Aires area where 90% of Argentina’s corona virus cases have been concentrated comes despite the country reporting more than 3,000 new infections per day.

This new phase will continue on until August 2 with new permissions being granted every few days.

The new measures will allow citizens to exercise outside and to visit places of worship.

Other activities to restart are non-essential businesses such as hairdressers, lawyers, psychologists, and other industries including manufacturing and food processing.

Containment measures were relaxed once before but were then re-imposed on July 1 to contain a surge in cases in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area (AMBA); home to 14 million of Argentina’s 44 million population.

The country registered 113 deaths from Covid-19 on Monday; the highest number of deaths in a single day in Argentina since the start of the corona virus pandemic.

It marked the first time Argentina had registered more than 100 fatalities in a 24-hour period, though figures on the first day after a weekend have often been higher during the crisis with some attributing higher tallies on a Monday to a delay in the collation of numbers.

The total death toll in Argentina from Covid-19 now stands at 2,373.

Officials said that 3,937 new cases have been recorded pushing the total number of infections there to date to 130,774.

