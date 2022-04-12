NewsLocalArgaka: Toxic mine waste finally removed

Argaka: Toxic mine waste finally removed

Argaka
Argaka

Following decades, the toxic waste of the mine of Limni that until recently could be seen in the nearby beach of Argaka, will be finally removed. A modern beach will be established in the area that will attract many people due to the natural beauty of the place.

Representatives of environmental and social groups had been insistently requesting the cleaning of the area for years. Some of their members who had recently visited the place spoke about a depressing sight, stressing that the area is an important habitat.

Fortunately, things are now going to change, with waste being led back to the now deserted mine.

By gavriella
