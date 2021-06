The problem at the EAC network that was affecting the areas of Lakatamia, Archangelos, Anthoupolis until Kokkinotrimithia including the Mall of Nicosia, leaving them without electricity since 11:00 this morning was found and fixed.

As the EAC spokesperson said, the problem was due to the fact that a car had crashed into a pole of electricity.

Two crews of the Electricity Authority had been working since this morning and finally the problem was fixed.