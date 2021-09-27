Are you ready for the Coffee Festival?

Things to doEat & DrinkAre you ready for the Coffee Festival?

Located by the sea at Limassol Marina, the Slipway will be converted  into a cosy open air space to bring together all the coffee lovers of Cyprus!

Coffee enthusiasts will have the opportunity to socialise, taste exceptional kinds of coffee, buy equipment and share knowledge during that great coffee feast that will last all the weekend starting from Friday, October 15!

Industry leaders will visit Cyprus to conduct SCA Courses and tailor-made workshops. This is a unique opportunity for professional baristas to upgrade their skills and get inspired.

For the first time, local baristas will have a chance to compete Coffee Championships that follow the Standards of International Competitions.

May be an image of text that says 'C- FESTIVAL™ LIMASSOL COFFEE'When October 15-17 from 8am till 8pm
Where Limassol Marina
Location
Website

Tickets €10 online, €12 at the door

 

By Lisa Liberti
