NewsLocalAre lost children victims of trafficking?

Are lost children victims of trafficking?

In a memo also due to a relevant discussion on 16 May at the House Human Rights Committee on the recent discovery that 14 underage children from the Pournara reception center have disappeared, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office in Cyprus stressed that “it imperative to immediately find unaccompanied children who are either victims of trafficking or are in increased danger due to their vulnerable situation.”

The possibility that some of these children, who have disappeared, are victims of trafficking is also mentioned in a relevant memo by Commissioner for Children’s rights Despo Michaelidou, submitted to the committee.

All services recommend the mobilization of the Police’s relevant department so that an investigation will begin to find possible networks aiming to take advantage of these vulnerable groups.

It is noted that during the period 2019-2022 nine children have disappeared from Pournara reception center, five from other centers, while two children have disappeared in 2015 and one in 2016.

By gavriella
Previous articleDriver was moving in the oncoming traffic in highway
Next articleSuspected tornado slams through West German town, leaving trail of destruction

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros