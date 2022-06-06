NewsLocalArchway metal detectors now operate at Limassol Court

Archway metal detectors now operate at Limassol Court

Metaldetectors
Metaldetectors

Two walk-through metal detectors have been in operation as of today at the entrance of the Limassol District Court.

The public, lawyers, and employees will now have to go through the archway metal detectors and then proceed in the Court’s buildings.

According to Phileleftheros information, various other projects will take place shortly so that areas where has so far been uncontrolled access will close. Furthermore, work regarding the natural safety of the areas will also take place.

It is reminded that the metal detectors were bought in 2019 for 2,870, 530 euros for all the courts in Cyprus. According to a relevant announcement, all archways will begin operation in the coming days.

By gavriella
Previous article72-year-old victim of fraud regarding registration of apartments
Next articleNew Portal of Land & Survey Department ready soon

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros