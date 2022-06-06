Archway metal detectors now operate at Limassol Court

Two walk-through metal detectors have been in operation as of today at the entrance of the Limassol District Court.

The public, lawyers, and employees will now have to go through the archway metal detectors and then proceed in the Court’s buildings.

According to Phileleftheros information, various other projects will take place shortly so that areas where has so far been uncontrolled access will close. Furthermore, work regarding the natural safety of the areas will also take place.

It is reminded that the metal detectors were bought in 2019 for 2,870, 530 euros for all the courts in Cyprus. According to a relevant announcement, all archways will begin operation in the coming days.