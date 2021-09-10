Archbishop: Whoever does not obey will not get salary

NewsLocalArchbishop: Whoever does not obey will not get salary

Church to build accommodation for poor students

Speaking on television, Archbishop Chrysostomos referred to the two main issues that were discussed during the Holy Synod meeting and added that they were also informed on the Cyprus problem by President Anastasiades.

Regarding the issue of the pandemic, the Archbishop stressed that the vaccination is not mandatory , however, regarding the priest they can have their views but cannot affect the citizens urging them not to get vaccinated.

He also noted that the members of the Holy Synod must obey to the Synod’s decision otherwise they will not get their salary.

By gavriella
