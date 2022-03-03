NewsLocalArchbishop to undergo surgery for broken bone

Archbishop to undergo surgery for broken bone

Archbishop Chrysostomos to travel to US for treatment

According to a medical announcement issued by Dr. Michalis Protopapas today, Archbishop Chrysostomos will undergo an operation this afternoon due to a broken bone. The doctor noted that the Archbishop’s general health is good.

By gavriella
