Archbishop says priest not complying with orders about pandemic not to be paid

Speaking to state broadcaster, Archbishop Chrysostomos sent a crystal-clear message to all priests, saying that those who do not comply with the orders of the Holy Synod regarding the management of the pandemic, will not be paid. He clarified that priests asking the people not to get vaccinated or not to respect the health protocols will be asked to apologize and state that they will not repeat this kind of behavior again. In the opposite case, orders will be given so that they will not be paid at the end of the month.

The Archbishop stated that people cannot do whatever they like and stressed that this is a medical issues.

He even said that he suggested that priest who do not implement the decisions of the Holy Synod will be expelled from the Holy Synod and will not be able to elect or be elected for a period of time.