Archbishop: Religious services without physical presence on Sunday

Speaking on television, Ahrysostomos said that the issue of prohibiting the presence of people during Church services will be discussed by the Holy Synod on Tuesday. Until then priests will have to obey to the orders of the government not permitting physical presence at churches

He also revealed that he has contacted Morphou Bishop who denounced the measures saying he refuses to lock out church faithful but cannot change his mind.

Regarding the contact he has had with the President before the announcement of the new restrictive measures, he said that the President informed him that since there are priests who do not obey, he has no other option.

(philenews)