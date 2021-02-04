Archbishop promises to restore partly demolished listed buildings within 15 days

Archbishop Chrysostomos on Thursday sent a letter to the Nicosia Mayor informing that the restoration of the four listed buildings in the old city partly demolished on Monday upon his order will be fully restored.

The restoration, the head of the Orthodox Church added, will be in accordance with the terms and specifications of the Technical Services of the Nicosia Municipality and within 15 days which is the provided timetable.

Monday’s demolition of the four houses of architectural wealth which are close to the cathedral the Archbishopric is building has sparked widespread outrage.

Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Giorgadjis, political parties, the Technical Chamber of Cyprus and the Interior Ministry insist the houses must be rebuilt. The case is currently before the Attorney-General of the Republic.

The Archbishopric also noted in his letter that the demolition went ahead because Saturday’s bad weather damaged one of the houses, deeming them a safety hazard.

In the meantime, ruling Disy on Thursday said they will be proposing amendments to existing legislation on listed buildings as part of the Town and Country Planning Law to prevent their demolition at all costs.