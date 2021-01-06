Archbishop: If we are not strict the virus will not go away

Church services are part of our lives and we cannot be deprived of the Church, Archbishop Chrysostomos said. He added that he is stricter than the government regarding respect of the measures and that if we are not strict the virus will not go away. However, he expressed the wish that the presence of people in churches will not be prohibited in a possible lockdown.

He pointed out that instead of having victims due to the virus it is better to abstain from certain events noting that Cypriots are religious people and want to attend masses and take the Holy Communion but unfortunately this is not possible due to the pandemic.

Moreover, he expressed his satisfaction with the fact that he saw people in the church wearing their masques and keeping distances.

(philenews/CNA)