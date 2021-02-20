Archbishop congratulates Patriarch of Serbia for his enthronement

Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos sent a congratulatory letter to the Patriarch of Serbia Porfyrios for his enthronement, adding that the Church of Cyprus participates in the joy of the Church of Serbia.
philenews/CNA
philenews/CNA
