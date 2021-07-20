Archbishop clarifies his position regarding firing unvaccinated staff

Archbishop Chrysostomos explained that his position grants him no right to fire priests who have not been vaccinated, but will instead only fire unvaccinated employees of the archbishopric.

Chrysostomos had previously stated that 8 out of the 80 people working in the archbishopric had not been vaccinated and were therefore to be fired.

When asked about whether he could persuade priests to get vaccinated, he said that in response to those priests’ defiance, he can cut their wages.

He added that this wage-cutting measure would include priests who tell their flock not to wear masks in church, or who instruct them to remove it during ceremony.