Archbishop advises people to trust the doctors regarding Covid-19

NewsLocalArchbishop advises people to trust the doctors regarding Covid-19

Archbishop Chrysostomos expressed his sorrow because, as he said, the last day of the year is painful for our people, since, while we had been waiting to see a recession of the pandemic, we see a huge increase of confirmed cases.

Speaking to the members of the Philharmonic Orchestras of the Police and of the National Guard, he noted that this disease will not go away but will remain as all other diseases.

He also noted that many people of the Church had expressed doubts about the vaccines but he had advised them to trust the doctors the way they do for other illnesses. He pointed out that we must remain responsible and take care of ourselves and other people.

By gavriella
