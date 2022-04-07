NewsLocalArchaeological Park of Paphos enters into the era of technology

Archaeological Park of Paphos enters into the era of technology

Paphospark
Paphospark

An important action plan has been recently taking place at the Archaeological Park of Kato Paphos within the framework of the European Culture and Heritage project for Responsible, Innovative, and Sustainable Tourism action and in cooperation with the Antiquities Department.

Two interactive touch screens have been placed in the center of the park. One screen is projecting the film of the park while work is currently in progress to prepare another film further promoting the archaeological area.

The whole action is expected to contribute to the efforts to promote the area’s archaeological heritage.

By gavriella
