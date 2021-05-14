Approximately 400 National Guard members in quarantine

According to Phileleftheros information, more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in the National Guard, while another 300 soldiers are in quarantine, something that is causing concern even though officials say the situation is under control.

Parents of soldiers claim the numbers are bigger and that the National Guard is hiding the confirmed cases from the tracing unit, something that according to them is endangering the families of soldiers.

However, Christos Pieri, spokesman of the Defense Ministry, said the Ministry did not hide the increase of confirmed cases not its concern but stressed that the situation is under control and that parents must not leak information that distort the real picture.