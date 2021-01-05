News Local Appointments for vaccinations ran out

According to a briefing from the Health Ministry, more than 3,000 appointments have so far been arranged for vaccinations against COVID-19 and available appointments have already run out.

Appointments for Vaccination Centers in Famagusta and Kyperounta will be available on Thursday 7 January.

According to information, the appointments on the Vaccination Portal were based on the number of vaccines that had been received last Tuesday. The Ministry added that another 6,825 doses were delivered on Monday, in line with the scheduled agreed. On Monday, the Health Ministry noted that new appointments will be available, once again for people over 80.

(philenews)

By gavriella
