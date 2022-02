Andreas Antoniou, a 21-year-old who has been injured during a work accident in Nicosia, is still in hospital in critical condition.

His family are appealing through social media for blood donations, since Andreas urgently needs blood type o positive or negative and the donation is taking place at the Blood Center in Engomi.

It is reminded that the accident occurred on 4 February when the 21-year-old was trying to install an air condition unit on a building in Nicosia.