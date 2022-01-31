Appeal decision for British woman accused of lying about being gang raped later on Monday

Supreme Court judges on Monday will announce their verdict on the appeal launched for a British young woman accused of lying about being gang raped in Cyprus in the summer of 2019.

The decision will be announced around noon by the Nicosia-based judges, according to Philenews.

The woman was 19 when she was given a suspended four-month jail term in 2020 by a Cypriot judge who found her guilty of public mischief following a trial at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni.

She told police she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the party town of Ayia Napa, but was charged after signing a retraction statement 10 days later.