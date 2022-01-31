NewsLocalAppeal decision for British woman accused of lying about being gang raped later on...

Appeal decision for British woman accused of lying about being gang raped later on Monday

Rape Briton
Rape Briton

Supreme Court judges on Monday will announce their verdict on the appeal launched for a British young woman accused of lying about being gang raped in Cyprus in the summer of 2019.

The decision will be announced around noon by the Nicosia-based judges, according to Philenews.

The woman was 19 when she was given a suspended four-month jail term in 2020 by a Cypriot judge who found her guilty of public mischief following a trial at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni.

She told police she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the party town of Ayia Napa, but was charged after signing a retraction statement 10 days later.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleReport on parties at UK PM Johnson’s residence to come soon
Next articleEuropean Peace Plan for Cyprus to get out of current absolute deadlock 

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros