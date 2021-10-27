NewsLocalAppeal by the Forestry Department in view of the start of the...

Appeal by the Forestry Department in view of the start of the hunting season

Ahead of the start of the hunting season on Sunday, 31 October, the Forestry Department has appealed to hunters to be particularly careful and to avoid any actions or activities that may cause a fire, particularly due to the prevailing weather conditions.

In a written announcement, the department reminded everyone to avoid lighting fires or discard cigarette butts and lit matches.

It is reminded that lighting a fire without permission in or at a distance of two kilometres from a state forest was a criminal offence punishable with up to 10 years in jail and/or up to 50,000 euros fine.

Lighting a fire in the countryside is also an offence and carries a penalty of up to five years in jail and/or up to 20,000 euros fine.

