Appeal about asphalt factories at Supreme Court (photos)

The Supreme Court will today examine the appeal filed by the Legal Service regarding the Court’s interim verdict for the suspension of the operation of two asphalt factories in Tseri and Geri.

It is reminded that the interim verdict on 12 March permitted the ongoing operation of the two factories and for this reason the Legal Service filed an appeal.

A group of residents from the community of Saints Konstantinos and Eleni in Dali is currently outside the Supreme Court in order to protest once more about the ongoing operation of the two factories and about the delay seen in the implementation of the government’s decision to transfer them.