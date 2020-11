‘Apostle Pavlos’ special education school in Liopetri went on alert after 37 people there tested positive to coronavirus late on Monday.

Board chairman of the school Adamos Kakouris said a total of 65 tests had been carried out and not 52 as announced by health authorities.

And that neither the board nor any of the teachers or caretakers had been informed of the results.

The special school will remain closed for 15 days, while caretakers, teachers and students are now in self-isolation.