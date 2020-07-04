Apollon Serb football player positive to Covid following Belgrade return

Serb football player Djordje Denic, currently playing for Limassol football club Apollon, tested positive to Covid-19, following his return from Belgrade.

In a statement, the Apollon executive board said that Denic was tested today at a private Limassol clinic after landing.

The team said that initial testing in the Serbian capital was negative, while the player is asymptomatic.

In accordance with health ministry directives, he will be quarantined for two weeks.

Apollon notes that all players and everyone working for the football club are regularly tested for covid, to make sure they’re healthy as well as securing that the team continues its normal operations.