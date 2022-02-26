NewsWorldApartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv

Apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv

A Firefighter Works Inside An Apartment Building Damaged By Recent Shelling In Kyiv
A Firefighter Works Inside An Apartment Building Damaged By Recent Shelling In Kyiv

A firefighter works inside an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice issue sixteen new fines for violations of COVID-19 measures
Next articleResidents of Vasilikos area closed highway in protest

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros