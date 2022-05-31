“Anyone Can Sing Indian Classical Music” on May 31

ICMACY, Yoga ArtDora & Yoga o’clock proudly present an Indian classical music vocal workshop. Hosted by India’s national award-winning & world-famous legendary Indian classical vocalist:
MAHESH KALE
“Anyone can sing Indian Classical Music”
In collaboration with Dora YogaArt, Yoga o’clock, local yoga teachers and students.
A sit-down & lovely enchanting early evening workshop.
Set in the natural surroundings of Peyia Pikni Forest.
Aimed towards a more meditative ambience.
Please bring your own Mats.
FREE admission will include:
• Breathing Techniques
• Practical Exercises
• ICM core foundations
• Q & A sessions
• Demonstrations & Audience Participation
• Nada Yoga
Time: 18:30 – 20:30
FREE ADMISSION – REGISTRATION ESSENTIAL!
https://icmacyfoundation.org/workshop-register/
For further information visit:
https://icmacyfoundation.org/workshops
Tel: 96792690
[email protected]
Main Sponsors:
https://korantinahomes.com/
Donations welcome:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=UUPP57RZ34ARU
