“Anyone Can Sing Indian Classical Music” on May 31

ICMACY, Yoga ArtDora & Yoga o’clock proudly present an Indian classical music vocal workshop. Hosted by India’s national award-winning & world-famous legendary Indian classical vocalist:

MAHESH KALE

“Anyone can sing Indian Classical Music”

In collaboration with Dora YogaArt, Yoga o’clock, local yoga teachers and students.

A sit-down & lovely enchanting early evening workshop.

Set in the natural surroundings of Peyia Pikni Forest.

Aimed towards a more meditative ambience.

Please bring your own Mats.

FREE admission will include:

• Breathing Techniques

• Practical Exercises

• ICM core foundations

• Q & A sessions

• Demonstrations & Audience Participation

• Nada Yoga



.

FREE ADMISSION – REGISTRATION ESSENTIAL!

https://icmacyfoundation.org/workshop-register/ Time: 18:30 – 20:30FREE ADMISSION – REGISTRATION ESSENTIAL!