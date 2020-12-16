News Local Any different covid measures during Christmas holiday last minute decision, expert says

Any different covid measures during Christmas holiday last minute decision, expert says

The coronavirus situation in Cyprus is stable and a drop in the daily number of positive cases is anticipated but any decisions on special measures over the Christmas holiday will be taken the very last minute.

This is what member of the scientific team advising the government on the pandemic Dr Petros Karayiannis told CNA on Wednesday.

“Looking at the epidemiological picture at this moment, I don’t think additional measures will be taken, because our numbers are not rising,” he said.

“If they did rise, it would be difficult to relax measures and maybe stricter ones would have been necessary. We don’t see this, so I believe that if there is a drop in cases over the next days, we should be carefully considering how and when to relax measures during the Christmas period,” he added.

Dr Karayiannis said one should wait another two or three days to determine if the situation has indeed stabilized, adding that a drop is expected following the strict measures imposed.

Asked if there would be any additional measures over Christmas, Dr. Karayniannis said this would be a last-minute decision.

Dr. Karayiannis also called on the public to be especially careful and observe the protocols for gatherings of friends and family.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleShould covid cancel Christmas? UK says it is a personal decision
Next articleDisciplinary investigation into Rea Georgiou

Top Stories

Local

Impressive training of commandos (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
On Friday, 11 December, the final phase of the operational training of commando troops took place in the area of Lythrodontas. Chief of National...
Read more
Local

19-year-old wanted for theft and robbery (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate FLORIN MATEI, 19, from Romania. A search warrant has been issued against him regarding a...
Read more
Local

Nikitari residents waiting for 2000 euros state aid

gavriella -
The day after the whirlwind in Nikitary, the residents are desperate. As the village’s head Kyriakos Alexandrou said, 10 people have no home and are...
Read more
Local

Disciplinary investigation into Rea Georgiou

gavriella -
During today’s Ministerial Council meeting, it is expected that a decision will be made for a disciplinary investigation into Rea Georgiou, Accountant General of...
Read more
Local

Any different covid measures during Christmas holiday last minute decision, expert says

Annie Charalambous -
The coronavirus situation in Cyprus is stable and a drop in the daily number of positive cases is anticipated but any decisions on special...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Impressive training of commandos (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
On Friday, 11 December, the final phase of the operational training of commando troops took place in the area of Lythrodontas. Chief of National...
Read more
Local

19-year-old wanted for theft and robbery (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate FLORIN MATEI, 19, from Romania. A search warrant has been issued against him regarding a...
Read more
Local

Nikitari residents waiting for 2000 euros state aid

gavriella -
The day after the whirlwind in Nikitary, the residents are desperate. As the village’s head Kyriakos Alexandrou said, 10 people have no home and are...
Read more
Local

Disciplinary investigation into Rea Georgiou

gavriella -
During today’s Ministerial Council meeting, it is expected that a decision will be made for a disciplinary investigation into Rea Georgiou, Accountant General of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros