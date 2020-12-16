Any different covid measures during Christmas holiday last minute decision, expert says

The coronavirus situation in Cyprus is stable and a drop in the daily number of positive cases is anticipated but any decisions on special measures over the Christmas holiday will be taken the very last minute.

This is what member of the scientific team advising the government on the pandemic Dr Petros Karayiannis told CNA on Wednesday.

“Looking at the epidemiological picture at this moment, I don’t think additional measures will be taken, because our numbers are not rising,” he said.

“If they did rise, it would be difficult to relax measures and maybe stricter ones would have been necessary. We don’t see this, so I believe that if there is a drop in cases over the next days, we should be carefully considering how and when to relax measures during the Christmas period,” he added.

Dr Karayiannis said one should wait another two or three days to determine if the situation has indeed stabilized, adding that a drop is expected following the strict measures imposed.

Asked if there would be any additional measures over Christmas, Dr. Karayniannis said this would be a last-minute decision.

Dr. Karayiannis also called on the public to be especially careful and observe the protocols for gatherings of friends and family.