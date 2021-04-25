NewsLocalAnti-vaccination protest at Presidential Palace

Anti-vaccination protest at Presidential Palace

 

 

Around 50 people protested against vaccinations and covid restrictions outside the Presidential Palace at noon.

The protesters, members of the ‘Christian Resistance’ group, were holding various banners against vaccinations and were handing out leaflets opposing ‘obligatory vaccinations’.

A larger protest on the latest lockdown was expected later today outside police headquarters in Nicosia.

Police will be monitoring discreetly, with a spokesman expressing the hope that all relevant protocols will be adhered to.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleUrgent appeal for blood donation during Holy Week (UPDATE)
Next articlePM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus ‘storm’, U.S. readies help

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros