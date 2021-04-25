Anti-vaccination protest at Presidential Palace

Around 50 people protested against vaccinations and covid restrictions outside the Presidential Palace at noon.

The protesters, members of the ‘Christian Resistance’ group, were holding various banners against vaccinations and were handing out leaflets opposing ‘obligatory vaccinations’.

A larger protest on the latest lockdown was expected later today outside police headquarters in Nicosia.

Police will be monitoring discreetly, with a spokesman expressing the hope that all relevant protocols will be adhered to.