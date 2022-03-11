Anti-tank hedgehogs used against Nazis during WW2 taken from museum placed at roadblock in Kyiv

NewsWorldAnti-tank hedgehogs used against Nazis during WW2 taken from museum placed at...

As Russian troops advance on Ukraine’s capital, antique anti-tank hedgehogs were brought out from a museum exhibit and placed at a roadblock in Kyiv to stop Russian military vehicles.

The anti-tank hedgehogs were used against Nazi tanks during World War II.

Russian forces have moved about three miles closer to Kyiv in the past 24 hours, according to a senior US defense official.

Russia’s military could be as close as nine miles (15km) from the city center.

According to a United States-based company, a huge Russian military convoy that was stationed on the outskirts of Kyiv since last week appears to have dispersed.

Maxar Technologies said satellite images taken on Thursday showed that the 64km (40-mile) line of Russian military vehicles, tanks, and artillery has broken up and been redeployed.

For two weeks, Russian forces under the direction of President Vladimir Putin have been delivering a reign of terror on Ukraine, with a constant bombardment of large cities and small towns, while Ukrainians are paying a heavy, and sometimes ultimate, price.

At least 549 civilians have been killed and 957 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to UN figures. But the international body has maintained that conditions on the ground have made it “difficult to verify” the true number of civilian casualties.

More than 2.3 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.

