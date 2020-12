The Anti-narcotics Unit (YKAN) carried out a big operation in Limassol which had been under preparation for days.

According to information, following a raid into two warehouses in Limassol, 35 kilos of cannabis and approximately 300 kilos of fireworks were found and confiscated.

The Police arrested four people. According to information, at least one of them is known to the Authorities.

(philenews)