News Local Anti covid-19 preventive measures protest planned in Limassol

Anti covid-19 preventive measures protest planned in Limassol

An anti-coronavirus measures protest is set to take place later on Saturday in Limassol’s central square where the district administration offices are located and police already went on alert.

In fact, on Friday afternoon they arrested a 22-year-old student who was urging on social media potential protesters to cause havoc and set police patrol cars on fire.

He was released late on Friday but faces charges related to attempted prompting of criminal actions.

Police also said that investigations were ongoing to prevent possible criminal actions during Saturday’s  protest.

Limassol, along with Paphos, are almost in complete lockdown since Thursday following an alarmingly rising number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the two districts.

Curfew in both coastal cities is from 8pm to 5am.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleOne establishment, 41 citizens fined over coronavirus measures breach
Next articleTrump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false election claims

Top Stories

Local

Erdogan’s visit to Turkish-held Famagusta on Sunday strongly condemned

Annie Charalambous -
The government and displaced inhabitants of Famagusta have strongly condemned Sunday’s planned visit to Varosha of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ‘celebrate’ the...
Read more
World

UK to ban sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce next week a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, five...
Read more
World

Greece tightens COVID-19 lockdown, shuts primary schools

Annie Charalambous -
Greek authorities announced on Saturday the closure of nurseries and primary schools until the end of November, tightening a nationwide lockdown after a spike...
Read more
Local

DBRS Morningstar confirms Cyprus’ BBB, Stable Trend

Annie Charalambous -
Rating Agency DBRS Morningstar has confirmed Cyprus long term credit rating to BBB(low) maintaining a stable outlook, citing that the Cyprus economy exhibited a...
Read more
Local

Attempted murder in Limassol after Syrian labourers get into a fight

Annie Charalambous -
Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after Syrian labourers in a site under construction in Limassol got into a fight with one...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Erdogan’s visit to Turkish-held Famagusta on Sunday strongly condemned

Annie Charalambous -
The government and displaced inhabitants of Famagusta have strongly condemned Sunday’s planned visit to Varosha of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ‘celebrate’ the...
Read more
Local

DBRS Morningstar confirms Cyprus’ BBB, Stable Trend

Annie Charalambous -
Rating Agency DBRS Morningstar has confirmed Cyprus long term credit rating to BBB(low) maintaining a stable outlook, citing that the Cyprus economy exhibited a...
Read more
Local

Attempted murder in Limassol after Syrian labourers get into a fight

Annie Charalambous -
Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after Syrian labourers in a site under construction in Limassol got into a fight with one...
Read more
Local

Indian suspect behind Pakistani man’s murder in old Nicosia arrested

Annie Charalambous -
Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old Indian man believed to have knifed to death a 28-year-old Pakistani man early in the morning in the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros