Anti covid-19 preventive measures protest planned in Limassol

An anti-coronavirus measures protest is set to take place later on Saturday in Limassol’s central square where the district administration offices are located and police already went on alert.

In fact, on Friday afternoon they arrested a 22-year-old student who was urging on social media potential protesters to cause havoc and set police patrol cars on fire.

He was released late on Friday but faces charges related to attempted prompting of criminal actions.

Police also said that investigations were ongoing to prevent possible criminal actions during Saturday’s protest.

Limassol, along with Paphos, are almost in complete lockdown since Thursday following an alarmingly rising number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the two districts.

Curfew in both coastal cities is from 8pm to 5am.