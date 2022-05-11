Anthesteria: Spring Festival in Nicosia on May 15

On Sunday, May 15 everyone is invited to celebrate the Spring’s return and nature’s beauty with the theme of Anthestiria = Flower celebrations in the heart of Nicosia.

Enjoy an exciting experience in the beautiful garden and a feel-good afternoon filled with the flowers, beauty and joy.

🎧 On the decks: DJ Markos & Wander Wonder

🍸 On the drinks: SwimingBirds

🍔 Food station: Smokey Dee’s

The event is open to everyone with free entrance – no registration is needed, just bring your good vibes!

When May 15 from 2 pm till 8 pm

Where Gardens of the Future

Location

Info +357 99 317278 (Argyro Toumazou)