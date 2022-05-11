Anthesteria: Spring Festival in Nicosia on May 15

DiscoverAnthesteria: Spring Festival in Nicosia on May 15

Tulips 1197602 960 720
On Sunday, May 15 everyone is invited to celebrate the Spring’s return and nature’s beauty with the theme of Anthestiria = Flower celebrations in the heart of Nicosia.

Enjoy an exciting experience in the beautiful garden and a feel-good afternoon filled with the flowers, beauty and joy.

🎧 On the decks: DJ Markos & Wander Wonder
🍸 On the drinks: SwimingBirds
🍔 Food station: Smokey Dee’s

The event is open to everyone with free entrance – no registration is needed, just bring your good vibes!

When May 15 from 2 pm till 8 pm
Where Gardens of the Future
Location
Info +357 99 317278 (Argyro Toumazou)

By Lisa Liberti
