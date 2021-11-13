Antarctic penguin released into wild after travelling 3,000 km to New Zealand

An Adelie penguin, which is usually found in the Antarctic, was released back into the wild on Friday (November 12) after swimming to the south-eastern coastline of New Zealand, 3,000 km away from home.

The penguin in question was first spotted by locals on Wednesday (November 10) evening looking a little lost. Department of Conservation New Zealand told Reuters that the bird has since been released back into the wild at Magnet Bay at southern Banks Peninsula on Friday.

The Department of Conservation also said the penguin was underweight and a bit dehydrated when he was first picked up by rescuers. The penguin was also fed before its release into the wild.

This is the third recorded instance of an Adelie penguin discovered ashore in New Zealand.