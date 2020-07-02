News Local Another warm, sunny day; temperatures at 39 C inland

Mostly fine weather

 

It will be another warm, sunny day although at midday and early in the afternoon there will be increased local cloud that may lead to isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 39 C inland, around 33 C on the coasts and 30 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, but locally there will be increased low cloud and patchy fog.

Temperatures will fall to 22 C inland and on the south and east coasts and around 18 C on the remaining coasts and in the mountains.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mainly fine and warm, while in the afternoon tomorrow there will be increased local cloud in the mountains.

Temperatures will edge up on Friday and Sunday to noticeably above average for the time of year, particularly in the mountains and inland, remaining at the same levels on Sunday.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
