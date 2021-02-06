News Local Another warm day, temperature at 23 C inland

Today will be mainly fine with increased cloud to be observed in the afternoon locally on the west and north coasts.

Temperatures will reach 23 C inland, 20 C on the west coast, 22 C on the other coasts and 13 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but increased low clouds will emerge at times in the west and north.

Sunday will be mainly fine but increased cloud will be observed at times, while in the evening sparse fog is expected locally and possibly low clouds on the east coast and inland.

Monday will initially be partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as the day progresses. Local sparse fog is likely to form in the early morning hours and in the evening, mostly inland and on the east coast.

Tuesday will be mainly fine but sparse fog and low clouds may emerge locally on the east coast and inland.

Temperatures will edge down slightly by Monday but will remain above average for the time of year, while a rise is expected on Tuesday.

By Josephine Koumettou
