Another University “flirting” with old Nicosia

In addition to the University of Cyprus which will transfer its Faculty of Architecture in the historic center of Nicosia, the University of Nicosia also expressed interest in using a building or buildings not for the operation of faculties but for the establishment of areas for alternative actions by students.

When asked on the issue, Nikos Kartakoulis, president of the University of Nicosia said that they have been meeting with the Mayor of Nicosia for some time now exchanging views on how the University of Nicosia can have some kind of presence in the town within the walls.

Kartakoulis noted that he did not see negatively this prospect, which remains open.

The Church of Faneromeni is a strong player in the area since it has more than 100 tenants.

Asked on the issue, Nikos Lakkoufis, The president of the church committee, said that they see all these prospects positively hoping to revive the area.