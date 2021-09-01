Another two young men of African origin try to travel with forged documents

Two young men aged 21 have been arrested by the police for illegal stay on the territory of the Republic and use of forged documents, after their attempt to travel from Paphos Airport to France.

During passport control for a flight to Marseilles, a young man appeared with a French passport. It was ascertained that the person who had the passport was not the person of the photo and as a result he was arrested. It seems that he is from an African country and not from France.

At the same day but during another passport control a second man appeared with a Belgian identity card. It was ascertained that even though the identity card seemed to be genuine it had some differences near the photo.

Both men have been arrested while investigations continue.