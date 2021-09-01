NewsLocalAnother two young men of African origin try to travel with forged...

Another two young men of African origin try to travel with forged documents

Two young men aged 21 have been arrested by the police for illegal stay on the territory of the Republic and use of forged documents, after their attempt to travel from Paphos Airport to France.

During passport control for a flight to Marseilles, a young man appeared with a French passport. It was ascertained that the person who had the passport was not the person of the photo and as a result he was arrested. It seems that he is from an African country and not from France.

At the same day but during another passport control a second man appeared with a Belgian identity card. It was ascertained that even though the identity card seemed to be genuine it had some differences near the photo.

Both men have been arrested while investigations continue.

By gavriella
Previous articleKaterina Leah & Andreas Panteli Jazz Duo live in Nicosia on Friday, September 3
Next articleNatural trails of Cyprus. Part XXVII. Arnies trail (circular)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros