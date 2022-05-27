Another two persons arrested for robbery of hotel employee

NewsLocalAnother two persons arrested for robbery of hotel employee

The Police on Thursday proceeded with the arrest of another two persons, both aged 26, regarding the investigation of an armed robbery in Paphos, against a hotel employee, who was leaving from work.

While the victim was in his parked car, an unidentified man with a hood entered the car and threatening the victim with a knife told him to get out of the car which he drove away. In the car was the victim’s wallet and his mobile phone.

Two 26-year-olds were arrested on Thursday, on the basis of arrest warrants and another person, aged 28, is also in prison for the same case.

Investigations continue.

By gavriella
