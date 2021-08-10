Another two people arrested at Paphos Airport for identity theft

NewsLocalAnother two people arrested at Paphos Airport for identity theft

Authorities are investigating another two cases of identity theft, after two people were yesterday arrested at Paphos airport.

In the first case a woman was arrested early in the morning just before departing for Belgium. During the passport control she showed a French ID but after further investigations it became obvious that the photo on the ID was not the same as the person who presented it.

So, the woman was arrested.

In the second case the Paphos District Court ordered that a person of African origin be remanded in custody for three days after attempting to travel to France showing a French passport.

During a check it was ascertained that the passport was forged.

Both cases are being investigated by the Police.

