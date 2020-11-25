News Local Another two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rizokarpasso

Another two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rizokarpasso

Another two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Rizokarpasso yesterday.

According to Presidential Commissioner Fotis Fotiou, the two are the children of a Greek Cypriot woman who had also tested positive in previous days.

Fotiou noted that the children are well, are in the government-controlled areas, did not need to be hospitalized and are at home with their mother.

The total number of confirmed cases among Greek Cypriots in Rizokarpasso is 10. Six cases had also been found in Kormakitis among Maronites living there permanently.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleSPAVO Helpline sees a 40% increase in calls in 2020 due to pandemic
Next articleMetropolitan Isaias refuses to recognize Metropolitan of Kiev and Ukraine

Top Stories

Local

Health Ministry to buy additional 400,000 rapid antigen tests

gavriella -
The Council of Ministers has approved a proposal by the Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou for the purchase of an additional amount of 400,000...
Read more
Local

Covid-19 new measures to be announced after Friday’s meeting

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will chair a new meeting with the scientific advisory team on Covid-19 next Friday, November 27, at the Presidential Palace...
Read more
Local

Medical students volunteer to supervise implementation of measures

gavriella -
The Health Ministry will proceed with carrying out rapid tests to the employees (weekly) and the residents (monthly) of old people’s homes, rehabilitation centers...
Read more
Local

Metropolitan Isaias refuses to recognize Metropolitan of Kiev and Ukraine

gavriella -
Metropolitan Isaias of Tamasos and Orini says he refuses to recognize anyone else as the Metropolitan of Kiev and Ukraine. In a memo, Metropolitan Isaias...
Read more
Local

Another two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rizokarpasso

gavriella -
Another two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Rizokarpasso yesterday. According to Presidential Commissioner Fotis Fotiou, the two are the children of a...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry to buy additional 400,000 rapid antigen tests

gavriella -
The Council of Ministers has approved a proposal by the Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou for the purchase of an additional amount of 400,000...
Read more
Local

Covid-19 new measures to be announced after Friday’s meeting

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will chair a new meeting with the scientific advisory team on Covid-19 next Friday, November 27, at the Presidential Palace...
Read more
Local

Medical students volunteer to supervise implementation of measures

gavriella -
The Health Ministry will proceed with carrying out rapid tests to the employees (weekly) and the residents (monthly) of old people’s homes, rehabilitation centers...
Read more
Local

Metropolitan Isaias refuses to recognize Metropolitan of Kiev and Ukraine

gavriella -
Metropolitan Isaias of Tamasos and Orini says he refuses to recognize anyone else as the Metropolitan of Kiev and Ukraine. In a memo, Metropolitan Isaias...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros