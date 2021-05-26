NewsLocalAnother two areas to join Natura 2000 Network

Another two areas to join Natura 2000 Network

Another two areas will join the network of protected areas Natura 2000 of Cyprus as Sites of Community Interest for the protection of natural areas for species of flora, fauna, birds and habitats.

The proposed areas is “Moutti tou Ziou” in Kosii of Larnaca District. In this area we can find 62 kinds of birds included in Article 4 of Directive 2009/147/EC on the Protection of Wild Birds and another 38 important species of plants.

The second area is the “Kokkinokremmos” at Siapanis River, at Paramali of Limassol District. Some 54 kinds of birds included in Article 4 of Directive 2009/147/EC on the Protection of Wild Birds, are found in this area, as well as another 16 important species of plants.

