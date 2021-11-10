Another two areas in Cyprus join protected Natura 2000 network

Another two areas in Cyprus on Tuesday joined the network of Natura 2000 protected ones as Sites of Community Interest for species of flora, fauna, birds and habitats.

The two areas are those of Kalavasos Mine and of Gialias River, Philenews reports adding that the Agriculture and Environment Minister has signed the relevant notification.

The Kalavasos Mine covers an area of ​​47,063 hectares and the Gialias River 93,392 hectares.

The European Commission had initiated a new infringement procedure, and through that it sent to the authorities of the Republic of Cyprus a warning letter in May 2018.

In October 2020 it had reasoned over the insufficient definition of the entire Natura 2000 Network in Cyprus with clear reference to terrestrial and natural semi-natural habitats.

As well as species of wild flora and fauna that are not adequately covered by existing areas.

The Minister approved the proposal of a Scientific Committee in order to proceed with the publication of the two notifications and to pave the way for the objection procedure.